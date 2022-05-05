Six jailed in Dubai for assaulting, robbing money exchange owner

The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced 6 people to 2-years in jail for assaulting and robbing a money exchange owner.

The Court convicted six defendants of Asian origin for robbing and assaulting the money exchange owner and his friend while impersonating as CID officers.

A fine of AED 900 has also been imposed for resisting arrest, assaulting police officers as well as destroying Dubai Police property.

A police investigation was launched after the Al Rafaa Centre received a robbery report and the victim informed the officers that two men posing as CID officers warned him of arrest for a financial violation. Subsequently from the office safe, they stole AED 365, 000, a gold statue and gold, silver coins , and bank cards.

A surveillance camera footage helped identify the convicts and arrested a one with AED 17,000 who admitted to his crime and led the police to the locations of his accomplices.