News

RAK Police arrest 3 after viral videos of dangerous car stunts

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago

The Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Police have arrested three men after their videos of dangerous car stunts went viral.

The youth in their twenties also damaged public property.

Major-General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, said a team led by Lieutenant-Colonel Salem Bourguiba, Head of the Traffic and Patrols Department, carried out extensive searches to apprehend the men.

Major-General Al Nuaimi warned people under Article No. 1 such behavior could attract a fine of AED 2,000, 23 black points on their driving license. A vehicle can be impounded for 60 days.

Members of the community have been urged to report traffic violations to the operations room at 999 or 901 as well as drive safely.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

baby 1866623 640 1

KNOW THE LAW: Delaying newborn’s residence permit to attract daily fine of AED 25 in UAE

3 hours ago
iStock 153498409

Taiwan calls on employers to allow Filipinos to vote in May 9 election

3 hours ago
The Filipino Times handcuffs Jailed 1 1

Six jailed in Dubai for assaulting, robbing money exchange owner

3 hours ago
FR9LhwMaIAATcCG

PH welcomes 1 million OFWs since pandemic

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button