RAK Police arrest 3 after viral videos of dangerous car stunts

The Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Police have arrested three men after their videos of dangerous car stunts went viral.

The youth in their twenties also damaged public property.

Major-General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, said a team led by Lieutenant-Colonel Salem Bourguiba, Head of the Traffic and Patrols Department, carried out extensive searches to apprehend the men.

Major-General Al Nuaimi warned people under Article No. 1 such behavior could attract a fine of AED 2,000, 23 black points on their driving license. A vehicle can be impounded for 60 days.

Members of the community have been urged to report traffic violations to the operations room at 999 or 901 as well as drive safely.