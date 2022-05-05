Police assist woman in childbirth at Dubai airport

The Police assisted a woman in childbirth in Dubai after she went into labour at the airport.

The Dubai Police assisted the Ethiopian woman who was transiting through Dubai International Airport with her three children after landing from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Major General Ali Atiq Bin Lahej, Director of the General Department of Airports Security at Dubai Police, said that the expecting mother who returned on an Emirates Airlines flight was resting in the transit stop at the Dubai International Airport when she went into labour.

“Being with her three children, the woman panicked and became worried because no one was with her to look after them and give her a hand,” he added.

Maj. Gen. Bin Lahej said that the ambulance team of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services at the airport rushed to quickly provide the necessary first aid and managed to transfer the traveler to Latifa Women and Children Hospital. The Dubai Police team, joined by an employee from Emirates Airlines, provided “full care for the children and transferred them to the airport hotel.”

“They communicated with the operation room to prepare the clinic to receive an emergency childbirth, where the traveller gave birth to her healthy newborn baby. This is a result of concerted efforts that reflect the system’s professionalism and efficiency of the UAE’s health, security and safety systems,” Maj. Gen. bin Lahej said.

Officials regularly checked on the traveller in the hospital and ensured she had a safe trip back home.

Maj Gen bin Lahej thanked Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Dubai Health Authority and Emirates Airlines for their support.