KNOW THE LAW: Delaying newborn’s residence permit to attract daily fine of AED 25 in UAE

Delaying a newborn’s residence permit will attract a daily fine of AED 25 in the UAE.

According to the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) issuance of residence permits to newborn babies against a sponsorship requires completion of procedures within 120 days of the date of birth.

Following the lapse of period, a fine of AED 25 will be incurred each day.

The permit can be obtained using a UAEICP smart application by filling in the required data and paying fees and receiving the transaction on e-mail.

The authorities said that incomplete applications would be canceled electronically after 30 days or on being returned 3 times due incomplete documents.

For the permits the total service application fee is AED 250, including AED 100 of application fees, AED 100 issuance fee, AED 28 electronic services fee and AED 22 authority fees.

The services can be availed both at the website https://icp.gov.ae/ and the UAEICP smart application.

A set of required documents include an” identity card or the payment of fees, the passport of the original sponsored, the validity of which is not less than 6 months, the salary certificate, a copy of the sponsor’s passport, a color photograph, a birth certificate, a copy of the residence of the father and mother, and the work and lease contract besides the copy of the health insurance and mother’s passport.”