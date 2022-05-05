Comelec tells voters on May 9: Don’t be a ‘marites’ after voting

The Commission on Elections reminds voters not to loiter after they have cast their vote on May 9.

A poll official also discourages voters from bringing their children on voting day.

“We are again appealing to the public, especially the mothers, who wanted to bring their children to the polling precincts, huwag na po. Baka may mapagiiwanan na lang tayo sa mga bahay,” Comelec Commissioner George Garcia said in a forum.

“Wala naman po kaming pinagbabawal…but our appeal is we concentrate on voting, we are still at war with this pandemic, COVID-19 is still there, kaya nga po isipin niyo po dadagdag pa sa kukuhanan namin ng temperature ‘yung bata, tapos dadagdag pa sa worry namin na baka ‘yung bata habang bumoboto magtanggal ng face mask or baka kung saan payagan na magikot ikot dun sa loob ng polling precinct or polling place,” he added.

Garcia tells voters not to stick around in precints after voting.

“Sana ‘yung mga bumoboto, pagkaboto ninyo po sa presinto, huwag nang mag-Marites,” he said.

“‘Huwag nang pakalat-kalat pa sa polling place, umuwi na lang po kaagad, dire-diretso po sa bahay,” Garcia said.