World’s third most expensive car plate number sells at AED 35m in Dubai

World’s third most expensive car plate number sold at Dubai Charity auction.

The first ‘Most Noble Numbers’ charity auction which opened bids on special car plate numbers and exclusive mobile numbers in Dubai set the new record.

The single-digit Dubai plate number, AA8, sold at AED 35 million. Last year, AA9 plate number was sold at AED 38 million.

A total of AED 53 million was raised at the auction for the ‘1 Billion Meals’ campaign for food to vulnerable communities in over 50 countries.

About 340 million meals were secured in the first 15 days of launch of the region’s largest distribution drive.

The auction provided an additional 53 million meals to the needy and was organised by Emirates Auction in collaboration with Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai (RTA), Etisalat, and du,

The double-digit Dubai car number plate F55 sold at AED 4 million while V66 fetched AED 4 million and Y66 at AED 3.8 million.

Etisalat’s Diamond+ mobile number 0549999999 sold at AED 5 million while the Diamond numbers 0569999995 fetched AED 150,000, 0569199999 received AED 75,000, 0569999955 got AED 35,000, and 0565566666 sold at AED 160,000.

du’s mobile number 058111111 fetched AED 140,000; 0589999991 sold at AED 140,000; 0586666663 at AED 100,000; 0581333333 at AED 145,000 and 0586333333 at AED 200,000.

The ‘One Billion Meals’ initiative has been organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), to deliver food parcels in refugee camps, poor areas and crisis-stricken communities in coordination with the United Nations’ World Food Programme (WFP), the Food Banking Regional Network (FBRN), the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment (MBRCH), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the UAE Food Bank, and a number of charity and humanitarian organisations.