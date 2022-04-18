VP bet Bello calls for ban on OFW recruitment by Saudi Arabia

The Philippine vice presidential candidate Walden F. Bello has sought that the recruitment of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) should be restricted to countries which have strong laws to protect migrant workers.

Speaking at the online forum led by the Transnational Migrant Platform-Europe (TMP-E) Saturday he said, “We will ban governments where human rights and sexual abuse of OFWs are rampant – ban them from recruiting in the Philippines. This will include Saudi Arabia.”

Bello said their proposed programs include forcing foreign countries to set $800-per-month salary for household service workers stating it was important to check the rampant human rights and sexual abuse against OFWs. Bello vowed to ensure that the DMW (Department of Migrant Workers) has greatly expanded facilities for distressed workers.