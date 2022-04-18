News

VP bet Bello calls for ban on OFW recruitment by Saudi Arabia

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 4 mins ago

The Philippine vice presidential candidate Walden F. Bello has sought that the recruitment of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) should be restricted to countries which have strong laws to protect migrant workers.

Speaking at the online forum led by the Transnational Migrant Platform-Europe (TMP-E) Saturday he said, “We will ban governments where human rights and sexual abuse of OFWs are rampant – ban them from recruiting in the Philippines. This will include Saudi Arabia.”

Bello said their proposed programs include forcing foreign countries to set $800-per-month salary for household service workers stating it was important to check the rampant human rights and sexual abuse against OFWs. Bello vowed to ensure that the DMW (Department of Migrant Workers) has greatly expanded facilities for distressed workers.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 4 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Qatar on map

OFWs in Qatar told to vote during weekdays to avoid congestion

24 seconds ago
Agaton

Death toll from tropical storm Agaton rises to 172

2 mins ago
The Filipino Times Majestic sand dunes in Hatta 1

Sand dunes can ‘breathe’ water vapor – study

6 mins ago
number plate

World’s third most expensive car plate number sells at AED 35m in Dubai

7 mins ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button