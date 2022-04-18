OFWs in Qatar told to vote during weekdays to avoid congestion

The Philippine Embassy in Qatar has advised OFWs to vote during weekdays to avoid congestion in embassies as they queue up to take part in the Overseas Absentee Voting (OAV) process for this year’s presidential elections.

A heavy rush was witnessed outside Philippine embassies, consulates and designated polling areas as the 30-day OAV for Filipinos started on April 10 and will conclude on May 9.

Joseph Timothy Rivera, vice-chairman for Overseas Affairs and former nominee of AKO OFW party-list said that long queues may affect health of OFWs and overwhelm Philippine embassy staff who currently serve as Special Board of Election Inspectors (SBEI).

Meanwhile in other Middle Easter countries, the Philippine embassy in Riyadh extended voting hours to 7:30pm last April 16 due to the rush while high voter turnout was also reported in Philippine embassies in Bahrain and Kuwait.

Rivera urged companies and employers to allow Filipinos to take a break during working hours to enable them to cast votes.