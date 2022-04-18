Death toll from tropical storm Agaton rises to 172

At least 172 people were reported dead due to Tropical Storm Agaton, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Sunday.

The damage to agriculture is estimated at PhP250 million.

The NDRRMC said 156 of the reported deaths were from Eastern Visayas, 11 in Western Visayas, three in Davao Region and two in Central Visayas.

At least 110 people were reported missing with 104 from Eastern Visayas, five from Western Visayas, and one from Davao Region.

The number of displaced residents was 2,015,643 or 583,994 families from villages in Bicol Region, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, Soccsksargen, Caraga, and Bangsamoro.

The NDRRMC said 207,572 displaced individuals or 58,492 families were at the evacuation centers as the storm damaged 10,393 houses, 9,723 partially and 670 totally.

The damage to infrastructure is reported at P6,950,000 in Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Northern Mindanao, and Bangsamoro.