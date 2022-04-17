News

Philippine envoy denounces Hong Kong TV drama’s portrayal of Filipina

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 7 hours ago

The Philippine envoy to Hong Kong has termed the disrespectful portrayal of Filipina by a local television drama as “totally disgusting”.

A Chinese actress darkened her skin to portray a domestic helper, Consul General Raly Tejada criticized the TV station even as the broadcaster said it never intended to disrespect or to discriminate against any nationality.

“The show is downright ignorant, insensitive and totally disgusting,” Tejada said in a Facebook Post. “It’s a non-apology. Just shows their insensitivity and callous disregard even when people are hurting from this negative portrayal of a Filipino helper.”

“Recent world events should have taught TVB that it is unacceptable to assign a corresponding social value to a particular race. No one has the right to mock and ridicule anyone based on their race and ethnicity,” he added.

Canadian-born Chinese actress Franchesca Wong wore dark make-up to portray a Filipino woman in for the show titled Barrack O’Karma 1968, which was aired on Tuesday.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Teddy Boy Locsin PCOO

Locsin asks DFA to act urgently to locate missing OFW

7 hours ago
macau on map

Macau eases travel curbs to allow entry of Filipino non-resident workers

7 hours ago
Fog meter

Electronic speed signs set up in Abu Dhabi to alert drivers of speed limits

7 hours ago
iStock 1025240764 1

Driver jailed in Dubai for AED 60,000 workplace embezzlement

7 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button