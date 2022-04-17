Philippine envoy denounces Hong Kong TV drama’s portrayal of Filipina

The Philippine envoy to Hong Kong has termed the disrespectful portrayal of Filipina by a local television drama as “totally disgusting”.

A Chinese actress darkened her skin to portray a domestic helper, Consul General Raly Tejada criticized the TV station even as the broadcaster said it never intended to disrespect or to discriminate against any nationality.

“The show is downright ignorant, insensitive and totally disgusting,” Tejada said in a Facebook Post. “It’s a non-apology. Just shows their insensitivity and callous disregard even when people are hurting from this negative portrayal of a Filipino helper.”

“Recent world events should have taught TVB that it is unacceptable to assign a corresponding social value to a particular race. No one has the right to mock and ridicule anyone based on their race and ethnicity,” he added.

Canadian-born Chinese actress Franchesca Wong wore dark make-up to portray a Filipino woman in for the show titled Barrack O’Karma 1968, which was aired on Tuesday.