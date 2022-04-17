Macau eases travel curbs to allow entry of Filipino non-resident workers

Macau has eased travel restrictions to allow entry of Filipino non-resident workers into the city.

A pilot scheme to ease travel curbs is to fill domestic helper positions to offer assistance in the care of those aged 65-years or above, children aged 3 or below or those with illness.

Eligible workers as well as those receiving care should have received at least two doses of COVID-19 vaccine. However, if the second dose would have been administered more than seven months ago, a third dose is required and the applications need to be submitted to the Labour Affairs Bureau for the same.

The office will check the applicant’s needs and provide a list of eligible employers to the Public Security Force. However, the travelers need to undergo 14-days of quarantine in a designated hotel plus another 7 days self-health management.