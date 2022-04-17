Locsin asks DFA to act urgently to locate missing OFW

The Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. has ordered the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to act urgently in the case of an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) who has been reported missing since December 2021.

Locsin has directed Undersecretary Brigido Dulay to attend to the matter urgently.

“Do it same way we’ve done it especially in pandemic: no excuses, no laziness, no bureaucratic shit; only instant action and concrete results,” Locsin tweeted in response to a netizen’s call for help.

The Filipino worker has lost contact. His family has reported the case to authorities. The OFW, identified as Joel Tambal, 30, left for Korea last year but was deployed to a Chinese fishing vessel instead of being employed by a Korean firm.

The recruitment agency which hired Tambal has faced suspension for labor violations.