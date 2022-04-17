Electronic speed signs set up in Abu Dhabi to alert drivers of speed limits

The Abu Dhabi Police have set up illuminated e-panels and signages across the emirate to alert the motorists about speed limits during bad weather conditions.

These will be activated during rain, strong winds, sandstorms, and heavy fog and will flash speed limit of 80 km/h to warn motorists about keeping safe distance, said Abu Dhabi Police in a statement.

The Police have urged motorists to comply with the speed limits during hazardous climate conditions. The people have also been asked to regularly follow up on weather forecasts and maintain the prescribed speed limits.