Woman jailed for inappropriate behaviour in Abu Dhabi

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 7 hours ago

The Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution has ordered the detention of a woman for reckless behavior.

The woman was accused of disturbing public order and disobeying female police officers at the lobby of a hotel where she chanted racist and inflammatory remarks against the country.

The Abu Dhabi Police received a complaint that the woman uttered insulting phrases against the country and discovered surveillance cameras, 15 mobile phones and laptops.

The accused admitted to the charges including recovery of electronic equipment without any justification for possessing it.

