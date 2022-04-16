Teacher jailed in UK for abusing UAE students

A British paedophile teacher was sentenced in UK for sexually abusing two children in the UAE over eight years while he worked in the country. P. S., 49, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the crime, reported UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA).

He had taught at British school in the country from 2004 until March 2019 before being removed over sexual allegations.

The accused was arrested after returning to the UK from UAE and would lure students with gifts and trips and also take their indecent photographs.

He was charged with six counts of child sexual abuse under section 72 of the Sexual Offences Act, which allows British nationals to be prosecuted in the UK for abuse committed overseas and was convicted by a jury at Kingston Crown Court of five counts, including sexual assault of a child under 13 (2011-2015), two counts of sexual activity with a child (2016-2019), and two counts of causing a child to watch a sexual act (2010-2017).