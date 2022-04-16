News

Private school enrolment crosses 300,000 mark in Dubai

Staff Report

The private school sector enrolment has reached crossed 300,000 mark in Dubai.

The enrolment of 303,262 students in the Dubai’s private schools is a nearly 4.9 percent increase from 289,019 in September 2021.

Dr. Abdulla Al Karam, Director General of KHDA said that the Dubai’s private schools have consistently focused on improvement and growth and the record number of students “reflects the trust and confidence that families place in schools. We’re grateful to educators, parents and students for being part of Dubai’s education community and for creating the future of education together.”

The UK curriculum schools (35 per cent) remain the top choice for students which is followed by those from Indian curriculum (26 per cent) and US curriculum schools (16 per cent). Students of 187 nationalities are undertaking education in the schools with 215 schools in the emirate providing 18 curriculum choices.

