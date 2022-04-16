KNOW THE LAW: 6-month jail, AED 100,000 fine for organised begging in UAE

The UAE Public Prosecution has warned of 6-month jail and AED 100,000 fine for organised begging in the UAE.

On its social media accounts. the UAE Public Prosecution informed about the penalties and anyone who brings people from outside the country for the crime will face same punishment

Running of organised begging operations with a group of two or more people will attract a minimum six months jail and an AED 100,000 fine.

According to Article 477 of the Federal Decree-Law No. 31 of 2021 on Promulgating Penal Code (Law of Crimes and Penalties) “anyone involved in organised begging operations shall be imprisoned for up to three months and fined AED 5,000, or one of the two penalties.”

The crime will be deemed an aggravating circumstance if the perpetrator of the organised begging is a guardian, custodian, or charged with fostering or caring for the beggar.