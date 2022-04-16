News

Dubai sets aside AED 7M to assist poor patients

Staff Report

The Dubai Islamic Bank has contributed an AED 7 million to the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) to lend a helping hand to patients facing financial difficulties.

Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director-General of the DHA, expressed his gratitude to community members and organizations for philanthropic initiatives aimed to alleviate the sufferings of underprivileged.

Al Ketbi said the Dubai Islamic Bank is one of the “most important banking fortresses, which plays a major role in supporting the national economy, which is a source of pride, and that the partnership that unites the Authority and the Bank is directly aimed at serving and developing society.”

The management of Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) expressed happiness over the partnership to ease the financial burden on patients and their families. The DIB appreciated the initiatives by the Health Fund Office to serve critical illness cases.

