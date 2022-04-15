UAE announces new COVID-19 regulations for unvaccinated individuals

The authorities in UAE have announced fresh COVID-19 travel rules after the drop in number of infections.

A government spokesperson said a travel ban on unvaccinated Emiratis has been lifted and from April 16, unvaccinated citizens can travel by carrying a PCR test done within 48 hours of their flight and after completing travel forms on Al Hosn app indicating a green status.

“We stress the importance of contacting the country’s diplomatic missions in foreign countries in case of a suspected infection,” the spokesperson said.

Unvaccinated children aged below 16 years of age however don’t need a PCR test to travel to the country while the previous exemption applied to children under 12.

This comes as daily COVID cases have declined significantly with UAE having one of the lowest death rates globally.