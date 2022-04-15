Sharjah announces traffic diversion due to partial closure of roads

Sharjah has announced the traffic diversion due to partial closure of the roads to transform the emirate’s into intersections controlled by permanent traffic lights to curb the traffic problems like frequent traffic jams. The diversion is effective from April 13, 2022.

The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) has diverted the traffic in Saeed Bin Obaid Al Jarwan Square on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Sultan Al Qasimi Road due to developmental works, including the installation work of traffic lights.

Engineer Yousef Al Othmani, Chairman of SRTA , announced the development plan to transform Saeed Bin Obaid Al Jarwan Square into an intersection at a cost of AED 45 million.

This has come on the directives of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to improve the quality of the infrastructure in the emirate.

Eng. Fatima Al Ketbi, Director of Road Projects Department at SRTA, said that the development work in Saeed Bin Obaid Al Jarwan Square, which connects four residential neighborhoods, “Al Ghafia, Al Jazat, Al Sabkha and Al Hazana” would include full reconstruction of the square’s area and the roads leading to it.