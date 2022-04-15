News

Sharjah announces traffic diversion due to partial closure of roads

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 7 hours ago

Sharjah has announced the traffic diversion due to partial closure of the roads to transform the emirate’s into intersections controlled by permanent traffic lights to curb the traffic problems like frequent traffic jams. The diversion is effective from April 13, 2022.

The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) has diverted the traffic in Saeed Bin Obaid Al Jarwan Square on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Sultan Al Qasimi Road due to developmental works, including the installation work of traffic lights.

Engineer Yousef Al Othmani, Chairman of SRTA , announced the development plan to transform Saeed Bin Obaid Al Jarwan Square into an intersection at a cost of AED 45 million.

This has come on the directives of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to improve the quality of the infrastructure in the emirate.

Eng. Fatima Al Ketbi, Director of Road Projects Department at SRTA, said that the development work in Saeed Bin Obaid Al Jarwan Square, which connects four residential neighborhoods, “Al Ghafia, Al Jazat, Al Sabkha and Al Hazana” would include full reconstruction of the square’s area and the roads leading to it.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Lorraine Badoy

Lorraine Badoy sued for linking a community pantry to communists

7 hours ago
Agaton rescue

113 die in tropical cyclone Agaton in Eastern Visayas

7 hours ago
The Filipino Times Court Gavel Jail

AED 33,000 phone banking fraud lands man in Dubai jail

7 hours ago
UAE astrazeneca covid 19 vaccine 2

UAE announces new COVID-19 regulations for unvaccinated individuals

7 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button