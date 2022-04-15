News

Belle Mariano, Donny Pangilinan join house-to-house campaign for Robredo-Pangilinan in Baguio

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 7 hours ago

Kapamilya loveteam Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano went all out to campaign for Leni Robredo and Kiko Pangilinan in Baguio CIty.

Belle and Donny have joined the house to house campaign for the two candidates in the May 2022 elections. The ‘DonBelle’ loveteam walked the streets of Baguio as seen on Mariano’s Instagram Stories yesterday, April 13.

“Baguio house to house,” the actress said. They were also wearing matching shirts endorsing Robredo and Pangilinan.

They also distributed flyers and pink rubber bracelets in Baguio.

“Let this be a lesson to us ALL, Donny and Belle are wealthy. They could have spent all of Holy week on a private resort enjoying the good life. INSTEAD they are seen on the streets campaigning for those less fortunate,” a fan said on Twitter.

“Seeing Donny and Belle doing house to house in Baguio, mas lalong tumaas ang tingin ko sa kanila. They are more than just a love team. Salamat sa PAGTINDIG,” another fan added.

