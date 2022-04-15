News

AED 33,000 phone banking fraud lands man in Dubai jail

Staff Report

The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced a 33-year-old Asian man to three months in prison in a phone banking fraud.

The sentence will be followed by deportation of the convict who defrauded an Arab man, media reports said.

The Public Prosecution reportedly said the accused impersonated as an employee of a local bank to inform the victim that his card would be deactivated for failure to update information and asked for a code sent by bank had as a text message. As soon as the victim shared the code, AED 33,000 had been withdrawn from his account.

The victim quickly notified the banks and the accused was able to withdraw AED 15,000 only and remaining amount was frozen, a report in Khaleej Times highlighted.

Confessing to his crime, the defendant revealed that he had defrauded two other people and was sentenced to a year in prison while also serving a six-month term in the second case.

Although he later retracted his statements the Court held that the accused would access websites of banks and impersonate as their staff.

