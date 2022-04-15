113 die in tropical cyclone Agaton in Eastern Visayas

As many as 113 people died in Eastern Visayas during the tropical cyclone Agaton.

Eastern Visayas Regional Police spokesperson Police Colonel Ma. Bella Rentuaya told GMA News Online of the 113 deaths, 81 were reported from Baybay City, 31 from Abuyog and one from Motiong, Samar.

As many as 89 bodies have been identified while the remaining 24 remain unknown.

Earlier 72 were reported dead by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

Five more people have gone missing while at least 236 were left injured in Eastern Visayas. The Philippine National Police (PNP) has rescued 1,266 people in 23 operations conducted in the region.