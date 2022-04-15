News

113 die in tropical cyclone Agaton in Eastern Visayas

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 7 hours ago

As many as 113 people died in Eastern Visayas during the tropical cyclone Agaton.

Eastern Visayas Regional Police spokesperson Police Colonel Ma. Bella Rentuaya told GMA News Online of the 113 deaths, 81 were reported from Baybay City, 31 from Abuyog and one from Motiong, Samar.

As many as 89 bodies have been identified while the remaining 24 remain unknown.

Earlier 72 were reported dead by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

Five more people have gone missing while at least 236 were left injured in Eastern Visayas. The Philippine National Police (PNP) has rescued 1,266 people in 23 operations conducted in the region.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Sharjah Al Dhaid Road project sharjah road 2

Sharjah announces traffic diversion due to partial closure of roads

7 hours ago
Lorraine Badoy

Lorraine Badoy sued for linking a community pantry to communists

7 hours ago
The Filipino Times Court Gavel Jail

AED 33,000 phone banking fraud lands man in Dubai jail

7 hours ago
UAE astrazeneca covid 19 vaccine 2

UAE announces new COVID-19 regulations for unvaccinated individuals

8 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button