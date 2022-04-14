News

Row erupts as HK TV drama uses ‘brown face’ to depict Filipino domestic helper

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 7 hours ago

Outrage ensued after a Hong Kong TV drama used “brown face” to depict a Filipino domestic helper.

The TV show featured a Canadian-born Chinese actress who darkened her skin to portray a Filipino domestic helper. This triggered heavy criticism.

This was viewed as a biased portrayal of minorities in Hong Kong’s mainstream entertainment industry. In the show, actress Franchesca Wong played the character of domestic helper “Louisa” in a TVB series titled Barrack O’Karma 1968 and the episode which was aired on Tuesday focused on a local couple who hired Louisa as a helper.

Wong was criticized for an Instagram video of her dark make-up following which the video has been taken down.

Phyllis Cheung Fung-mei, executive director of Unison, an NGO that advocates for rights of ethnic minorities in Hong Kong, urged that TVB should have been sensitive to its depiction of the various cultural and social groups.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

diwata space

Philippines marks advancements in space tech with more satellite missions

7 hours ago
delivery bike riders

Dubai Police launches campaign to reduce accidents among delivery riders

7 hours ago
grocery shopping 1

UAE unveils new policy for prices basic food items

7 hours ago
iStock 517465184

Over 50% Abu Dhabi population read on regular basis: Study

7 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button