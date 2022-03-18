Happy 1 Million visits, Bangkota!

More than 1 million Expo 2020 visitors have marveled at the beauty and culturally evoking wonders of the Bangkóta, the Philippines Pavilion, cementing its position as among the “1 million visits club” of the Wold’s Fair, which will end its six-month run by end of March.

Goodies and mementos smiled upon Dubai-based expat Kathelyn Nida Mendres and her family who visited to see the marvels of the ‘Bangkóta’ on the eve of March 13. She, together with her family, became part of history of the pavilion’s over one million strong visitors from all around the world. Kathelyn and her loved ones were given special gift bags from the ‘Bangkóta’ which were filled with delicious treats shipped straight from the Philippines.

Philippine Department of Trade and Industry Assistant Secretary for the Trade Promotions Group and Philippines Expo 2020 Dubai Alternate Commissioner-General Rosvi C. Gaetos stated that this milestone validates Expo 2020 Dubai tourists’ interest in the Philippines and its 4,000-year story of the Filipino journey, which piques visitors’ curiosity and enthralls their minds with gigantic sculptures and art installations that tell a facet of the story of Filipinos from past millennia.

“The Philippines Pavilion sets itself apart with its unique look and message that shares the story of the Filipinos as they embarked a journey for the past 4,000 years – and today, many overseas Filipinos continue on that track especially here in the UAE where nearly a million Filipinos live, thrive, and contribute to the development of this country,” said Gaetos.

Throughout the months, the ‘Haliya’ by Duddley Diaz – a bold big blue figure that greets all visitors upon entering the Philippines Pavilion premises; the spiral ‘Helix’ by Baby and Coco Anne is considered the ‘most Instagramable exhibit’ at the Philippines Pavilion; and the ‘Soaring High’ by Charlie Co is visible at the upper floors of the pavilion with the sculptures’ patriotic stance of the flying men represent overseas Filipinos.

Visitors also went to the popular ‘Mangrove Café,’ which serves a sampling of the greatest cuisines from the Philippines, as well as the ‘Go Lokal! x Marahuyo’ store, where they could take home a piece of the country through handmade crafts created by Filipino artists.

Jampacked events

As Expo 2020 Dubai nears its jubilant culmination, the Organising Committee of the Philippines Pavilion ‘Bangkóta’ has prepared plenty of engaging events and activities that highlight the country’s brand of food, fitness, and fun that visitors could look forward to.

Philippines Food Fiesta, until March 27: Visitors can enjoy different Filipino food at the entrance of the Philippines Pavilion. Filipino restaurants will showcase some of their offerings for their ‘Bangkóta Meals’ to share the authentic taste of delicious Filipino food at discounted prices that will transport visitors to the kitchens of the Philippines.

Paraluman, March 18: A special gala afternoon in celebration of International Women’s Day where visitors will witness the colours of purple and white within the halls of the Philippine pavilion, where inspirational speakers from all over the world will share insights on women empowerment, innovation, leadership, healthcare, and more.

Bangkóta Fitfest Finale, March 19: The United Architects of the Philippines (UAP) Dubai Chapter together with the Filipino International Triathletes will be holding a fitness activity at 10:00 am to stretch and prepare the body for the upcoming ‘Run the World’ marathon.

Performers at The Plaza, March 20, 24, 27 & 30: Visitors will witness talented Filipino musicians and performers that will add to the ambience of the Philippines Food Fiesta. An all-Filipino singing group comprised of 17 talented individuals set to compete in the world championship performing arts in the USA will enthrall visitors with their voices this coming March 20, 27 and 30. In addition, finalists from the recently-held OFW Got Talent Show in Dubai last March 5 will perform live at the Philippines Pavilion Plaza on March 24.

Run the World, Expo 2020 Run Grand Finale, March 26: Fitness enthusiasts and marathon lovers are invited to join and take part in the grand finale of the highly-successful Run the World series at Expo 2020. The marathon, spearheaded by the UAP-Dubai Chapter in Dubai Chapter, will witness runners from the Philippines alongside four other participating countries this March 26, Wednesday at 7:00 am.

PICHE General Assembly, March 27: The Philippines Institute of Chemical Engineers (PICHE) in the UAE will be holding their first General at the Mangrove Café. The assembly will talk about wastewater treatment, ecological systems and halal entrepreneurship.

TELA Pilipinas, March 30: Part of the Bangkóta Apex Speaker Series and presented by the Philippine Embassy in the UAE, the Department of Science and Technology – Philippine Textile Research Institute Director Celia Elumba will put a spotlight on the textile industry with a talk titled ‘Textiles Empowering Lives Anew: TELA Pilipinas” this March 30, 7:00 PM at the Terra Auditorium.

GMA Show, March 30: GMA Network Inc, will bring some of its most talented Kapuso artists who will perform at Expo 2020 Dubai! GMA will hold a meet-and-greet with the artists at the Philippine Pavilion Plaza at 12:00 noon on March 30. On the same night, all of the Kapuso artists will perform at the Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre, from 9:00 pm to 11:00 pm.