Man gets two years jail for stabbing, robbing pedestrian AED 300 in Dubai

The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced a man to 2 years in jail for stabbing and robbing a pedestrian.

The 35-year-old Asian was handed down the sentence for assaulting with a knife an Asian expat in Al Raqqa area.

In May 2021, the victim filed a report that he had been robbed and assaulted in the Raqqa area after being intercepted while he was taking a walk in his area in the evening.

The accused stabbed him in the lower abdomen and stole AED 300 from the victim’s pocket the latter refused to give him the money. The suspect then fled the place after threatening to kill him if he tried to resist.

A policeman said that evidence collected from the crime scene led him to the accused and subsequent arrest along with the knife and the man will be deported after serving his sentence.

