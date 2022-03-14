News

Bulacan governor rejects Marcos camp claims that he was undecided before endorsing Robredo

Bulacan Governor Daniel Fernando rejects the claim of the camp of presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos that he was undecided on who to support for the 2022 polls for president.

Fernando said that the Marcos camp misquoted some of his statements on endorsing Robredo.

“I was misquoted. Wala akong sinasabing hindi o ayaw ko kay VP Leni,” he said.

“What I said was that I will have a decision before or after the local campaign starts,” Fernando added.

“CONTRARY to an earlier statement by Leni Robredo’s camp, Bulacan Governor Daniel Fernando has not yet formally endorsed the candidate he will truly support for the presidency in the upcoming May 9, 2022 elections,” the camp of Marcos said in a statement over the weekend.

Fernando has repeatedly called Robredo as the next president even before the latter’s campaign sortie which drew some 45,000 supporters in Malolos.

“Ikinagagalak ko po ko ipahayag sa araw na ito, na sa mabiyayang patnubay ng makapangyarihang Diyos, ang susunod na magiging presidente ng Republika ng Pilipinas, Leonora “Leni” Robredo,” Fernando said.

“Kailangan po natin ng pinuno na nadarama ang kalagayan ng kaniyang kapwa, walang bahid ng korapsyon, may matatag na pananampalataya sa ating Panginoong Diyos na magdadala sa atin ng maunlad, mapayapa, maaliwalas at kulay rosas na bukas,” Fernando added.

There are four governors currently backing the candidacy of Robredo.

“Napakahalaga pong tulong ang pagpapasya na ginawa ni Governor Daniel Fernando ngayong umaga kasi simbolo siya ng lingkod bayan na iniisip hindi kung ano ang makakabuti sa sarili niya kundi ang makakabuti sa nasasakupan niya at sa ating bayan. Puwede naman po hindi mag-endorse si Governor. Puwede naman lumaro na lang siya sa iba’t ibang kandidato,” Robredo said.

“Alam ko hindi ito madali para kay Governor Dan. Pero ang kanyang pagpapasya ay tulungan ang isang kandidato kagaya ko na hindi pa nangunguna sa survey ay pagdesisyon na walang alintana sa epekto ng kanyang sariling kandidatura,” Robredo added.

