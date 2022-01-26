News

Sharjah court jails seven for selling stolen vehicles, using forged documents

Staff Report

A Sharjah court has sentenced 7 people to one-year in jail for selling stolen vehicles using forged documents.

The Sharjah Court of Appeal has sentenced seven defendants of Arab origin, including a woman, to one-year in prison and it will be followed by deportation to their native countries.

Ownership papers of the vehicles were forged and sold to two buyers and they were convicted for stealing four heavy vehicles from a rental company.

The woman confessed to the court authorities that she was complicit with four other convicts in the theft and forgery and was the conduit, who hired four heavy vehicles from the firm on the pretext of transporting building materials from Fujairah to Dubai.

Saud Muhammad, the lawyer for the defendants found guilty of buying the stolen vehicles, pleaded innocence on behalf of his clients and argued that his clients did not know that the vehicles were stolen.

The Sharjah Court of First Instance had sentenced the seven defendants to a two-year jail term, but later the Sharjah Court of Appeal reduced the punishment to one year.

