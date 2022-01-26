News

Philippines downgrades Q3 2021 economic growth to 6.9 percent

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 2 hours ago

The Philippines has announced a downgrade in Q3 2021 economic growth to 6.9 percent in view of lower business output.

The downward revision reflects lower contributions from financial and insurance activities, professional and business services, and real estate during the period.

As per Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), the third quarter growth rate was revised downward to 6.9 percent from 7.1 percent and this is still slower than the upwardly revised 12 percent in the second quarter of 2021.

The major contributors to the revision were financial and insurance activities, down to 3.9 percent from 6.4 percent; professional and business services, down to 10.6 percent from 11.5 percent; and real estate and ownership of dwellings, down to 3.8 percent from 4.7 percent.

The statistics reveals that the growth rate in net primary income (NPI) from the rest of the world was revised upward to -50.6 percent from -52.3 percent, while the growth in gross national income (GNI) was revised downward to 2.7 percent from 2.8 percent.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

tiktok

TikTok comedy skits poke fun on mandatory military service in PH

2 hours ago
iStock 1137802287

American Man sentenced to 55 years in prison for livestreaming abuse of Filipino kids

2 hours ago
jailed

Sharjah court jails seven for selling stolen vehicles, using forged documents

2 hours ago
Marcos Boy Abunda

OFW Department an excellent solution but more local jobs needed – Marcos

12 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button