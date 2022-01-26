Philippines downgrades Q3 2021 economic growth to 6.9 percent

The Philippines has announced a downgrade in Q3 2021 economic growth to 6.9 percent in view of lower business output.

The downward revision reflects lower contributions from financial and insurance activities, professional and business services, and real estate during the period.

As per Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), the third quarter growth rate was revised downward to 6.9 percent from 7.1 percent and this is still slower than the upwardly revised 12 percent in the second quarter of 2021.

The major contributors to the revision were financial and insurance activities, down to 3.9 percent from 6.4 percent; professional and business services, down to 10.6 percent from 11.5 percent; and real estate and ownership of dwellings, down to 3.8 percent from 4.7 percent.

The statistics reveals that the growth rate in net primary income (NPI) from the rest of the world was revised upward to -50.6 percent from -52.3 percent, while the growth in gross national income (GNI) was revised downward to 2.7 percent from 2.8 percent.