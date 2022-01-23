News

Boy Abunda hosts comeback show with five PH presidential aspirants

Staff Report

TV host and ‘King of Talk’ Boy Abunda will be marking his return to Philippine television with a comeback show featuring five presidential aspirants.

The show was organised to debate most pressing and relevant issues affecting the nation today in “The 2022 Presidential One-On-One Interviews with Boy Abunda,” from January 24 to 28, on The Boy Abunda Talk Channel on YouTube and Kapamilya Channel.

In the special interview series, Boy sat down one-on-one with each of the five leaders to get to know them and their platforms.

The week-long special, presented by ABS-CBN and E.R.A., will feature Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson (January 24, Monday), former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. (January 25, Tuesday), Vice President Leni Robredo (January 26, Wednesday), Manila Mayor Isko Moreno (January 27, Thursday), and Sen. Manny Pacquiao (January 28, Friday).

