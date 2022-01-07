Sharjah Police records 6,705 motorcycles violations in 2021

The Traffic and Patrols Department of the Sharjah Police General Command stated that the traffic control campaigns it launched resulted in the seizure of 6,705 violating motorcycles during the past year.

Majority of the motorists were caught due to their failure to comply with traffic laws on the main and secondary roads in the emirate, which endangers their lives and the lives of other road users.

The move is in line with the strategic objective of the Ministry of Interior to make roads safer.

Lt. Col. Muhammad Alai, The Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at the Sharjah Police General Command, stressed the leadership’s keenness to enhance the security role and protect lives, by monitoring the negative behaviors of road users, especially motorcyclists who do not adhere to traffic safety procedures and traffic and traffic rules, especially motorcyclists.

Alai also noted that most of the traffic accidents involving motorcycles were caused by drivers from delivery companies. He also explained that Sharjah Police is doubling its efforts to spread traffic culture by organizing awareness campaigns throughout the year, such as campaigns associated with specific times and seasons, or national occasions.

Sharjah Police continues to spread awareness on its traffic campaigns through various media and social media, with the aim of reaching all members of society.

In 2021, Sharjah Police held 12 of these awareness campaigns which were organized in all cities of the emirate, aimed at reducing deaths and injuries resulting from these accidents. Authorities noted that the number of beneficiaries of these programs reached 647,195 people.

He called on motorcyclists to abide by traffic and traffic laws, and to take adequate safety measures to protect them, such as wearing a helmet, wearing a reflective jacket while driving, and adhering to traffic signs and various road signs.