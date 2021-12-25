AED 50 polymer banknotes become official currency in UAE

More durable AED 50 polymer banknotes have become an official currency in the UAE.

According to the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) the new AED 50 polymer banknote will become an official currency which will be used alongside the paper banknote of the same value that remains currently in circulation.

The new banknote has been distributed to banks and exchange houses, according the CBUAE statement which had issued the banknote recently to mark the UAE’s Golden Jubilee and in honor of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and the first generation of rulers of the Emirates, and their dedication and historical role in uniting the country.

The new banknote is made of polymer, which other central banks have found to be longer-lasting and more environmentally-friendly than paper banknotes and its design contains distinctive aesthetic characteristics, with different shades of violet, fluorescent blue marks of the UAE nation brand in the centre.

The drawings and inscriptions have been created using advanced intaglio printing techniques.

The CBUAE was keen to maintain its consideration of all “banknote users” by adding prominent symbols in Braille to help blind and visually-impaired consumers to identify the banknote’s value and also include many security features than paper banknotes.