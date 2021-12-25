News

77m Pinoys to receive COVID-19 shots by Q1 of 2022

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 13 hours ago

The authorities in the Philippines are aiming to fully vaccinate 77 million Filipinos by the first quarter of 2022.

According to the national Task Force against COVID-19 chief implementer Carlito Galvez Jr. as of Dec. 21, the country has received 192,344,945 doses of COVID-19 vaccines from different manufacturers.

He said the country has enough supplies to achieve the government’s target of fully vaccinating at least 54 million Filipinos by the end of the year.

Galvez laid a target to vaccinate fully some 77 million Filipinos by the first quarter of next year, 90 million by the second quarter and the rest of the country’s population by the third quarter.

He also committed to house-to-house and barangay-to-barangay vaccination. “The barangay-to-barangay vaccination sites are really very effective,” he said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 13 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Pasig Govt to donate PhP5 million to Typhoon Odette victims

13 hours ago

UAE churches resonate with festive Christmas spirit

14 hours ago

Philippines, 72 other countries remain in Abu Dhabi’s green list

14 hours ago

Dubai Customs foil bid to smuggle 79,477 Captagon pills

15 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button