77m Pinoys to receive COVID-19 shots by Q1 of 2022

The authorities in the Philippines are aiming to fully vaccinate 77 million Filipinos by the first quarter of 2022.

According to the national Task Force against COVID-19 chief implementer Carlito Galvez Jr. as of Dec. 21, the country has received 192,344,945 doses of COVID-19 vaccines from different manufacturers.

He said the country has enough supplies to achieve the government’s target of fully vaccinating at least 54 million Filipinos by the end of the year.

Galvez laid a target to vaccinate fully some 77 million Filipinos by the first quarter of next year, 90 million by the second quarter and the rest of the country’s population by the third quarter.

He also committed to house-to-house and barangay-to-barangay vaccination. “The barangay-to-barangay vaccination sites are really very effective,” he said.