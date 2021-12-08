News

Abu Dhabi private schools notified about new UAE weekend timings

The Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi (ADEK) has notified the Abu Dhabi private schools about new UAE weekend timings.

The schools will now work from Monday to Thursday and Fridays will be a half working day. The ADEK has contacted the principals of private schools in Abu Dhabi to inform them about the new policy regarding the change in weekend holidays in the UAE.

The schools will now work from Monday to Thursday, and Fridays will be a half working day, from 7.30am to 12pm, starting from January 1, 2022 and this will cover all schools in the Capital.

On Tuesday UAE announced the revised workweek timings with government staff entitled to get two-and-a-half days off every week which meant that employees would be working on Fridays till 12pm.

In line with the decision, the Friday sermons and prayers have been pushed to after 1.15pm to help Muslim employees offer congregational prayers after work.

