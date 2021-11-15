News

BREAKING: Harry Roque resigns as presidential spokesperson

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque bids goodbye as Malacañang’s mouthpiece. He announced in an online briefing, that today, November 15, will be his last day in the Palace.

“Masaya akong mission accomplished tayo,” he said.

Roque will run for the senator race in the 2022 elections, a Palace official earlier confirmed. He will be filing his certificate of candidacy today under the Peoples’ Reform Party (PRP).

He is set to go to the Commission on Elections at 2PM on Monday after meeting his supporters.

The presidential spokesperson had repeatedly said that he might change his decision if Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte would run for a higher post.

Roque will be filing his COC shortly after he failed a seat at the International Law Commission. He received the least number of votes among candidates from Asia-Pacific States, getting just 87 out of the 191 valid ballots.

Mayor Sara Duterte is now running under the Lakas-CMD which fielded a certain Anna Velasco as presidential bet and Lyle Uy for vice president. Under the COMELEC rules, candidates can substitute until November 15.

Last week, she quit her local party Hugpong ng Pagbabago and joined Lakas.

