Presidential aspirant Senator Panfilo Lacson terms Philippines as ‘patient struggling in the emergency room’

Presidential aspirant and Senator Panfilo Lacson said that the country needs elected leaders with experience and a “successful track record,” stressing that the state of the Philippines is similar to that of a patient “struggling in the emergency room”,

Lacson made the remarks as he and his running mate Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III met their supporters in person in Cabuyao City, Laguna.

He said that Philippines is like a “patient struggling in the emergency room” forced to choose between a “‘smart-looking’ fresh graduate from medical school or an experienced surgeon with a successful track record.”

The candidates statement regarding the Laguna visit released by their camp on Sunday further read, “Siyempre, ipagkakatiwala ko ‘yung buhay doon sa mas maraming karanasan. ‘Yun po ‘yung aming maihahain sa inyo ni Senate President Sotto: kakayahan, katapatan, katapangan.”

Citing their combined 83 years of experience in public service, including 42 years in the Senate, they said, “Sabi namin sa isa’t isa, partner, tayo na. I-offer natin ang ating sarili sa ating mga kababayan at ’pag nagustuhan nila, tayo ang mag-e-execute nitong mga batas na ‘to.”

“At kung kami ay dadalhin ninyo sa executive department, makakaasa kayo ng expertise, track record, malinis at matapat (na pamumuno).”

“Laguna, home to some 3.4 million people, is one of the provinces where the two always emerged successful during their previous senatorial runs,” their camp said.