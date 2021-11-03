PH eyes to roll out COVID-19 booster shots, third dose on Nov. 15

The Philippine government is eyeing to roll out booster shots and third dose against COVID-19 on November 15, vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. said.

Galvez said that the roll out of the third dose of the vaccines and the booster shots will follow the guidance of experts from the Food and Drug Administration as well as experts in the medical field.

“Sa atin po, pinagpaplanuhan na rin po natin dahil marami na po tayong bakuna ‘yung more or less 49 million, pinagpaplanuhan na rin po natin ‘yung tinatawag nating booster doses at third dose rollout,” Galvez said during the Talk to the People briefing that aired on Wednesday.

“Ang ating projected implementation is November 15 pero maghihintay po tayo ng ating guidance from the policy team and also we will wait ‘yung awaiting revision ng EUA from FDA at saka po ‘yung policy team awaiting SAGE [Strategic Advisory Group of Experts] recommendation. Same thing po ‘yung ating third dose,” he added.

Galvez said that the first phase of the rollout is the booster shot for health workers, which he estimates to be at around 1.5 million. Only Jose who have completed their COVID-19 vaccines will be given the booster shots.

The second phase, meanwhile, entails the provision of a third dose vaccine to 4.6 million senior citizens. This also includes inoculating undetermined number of immunocompromised individuals with their third dose.

“Ang pagkakaiba po ng booster, ito po ’yung binibigay po natin outside from the primary doses. ‘Yung third dose po, ito po ay kasama na po sa primary doses because of ‘yung mababa ‘yung immune system,” Galvez said.