Bato admits he is still waiting for Inday Sara to possibly change minds on 2022 polls

Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa admitted Wednesday he is still waiting for Davao City mayor Inday Sara Duterte-Carpio to possibly change her mind regarding her plans for the 2022 national elections, particularly on presidency.

In an interview with reporters, Dela Rosa, who is vying for the presidential seat, said this was “a part” of the reason he has not started his campaign trail yet.

Dela Rosa said he will start his campaign trail after November 15, the last day Duterte-Carpio can replace him for the presidential elections.

“Kasama na rin ‘yan pero as of now, alam natin na kung talagang hindi na siya magbabago, ready naman tayo. Tuloy-tuloy ito,” Dela Rosa told reporters when asked if Duterte-Carpio possibly changing her mind is a reason he has not started his campaign trail yet.

Other candidates for presidency have already started roaming around the country and talking to provincial and local government leaders. But Dela Rosa said his strategy of talking to the media first seems to be “more effective” as it has more reach than having a targeted population.

“Sige lang paunahin na muna sila. Hahabol lang ako. Hahabol rin ako,” Dela Rosa said.

“Hindi talaga maiwasan ‘yan pero pag nagstart ang campaign period, we have to be there. We have to be physically within reach sa mga tao para mapabaabot natin sa kanila yung gusto nating ipaabot,” he added.