PH to begin COVID-19 clinical trial of drug used to treat head lice

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) will begin the clinical trials to check the efficacy of the drug which is used for the treatment of head lice.

The DOST said that it will begin conducting the clinical trials of ivermectin for COVID-19 treatment next month.

Earlier the Philippines’ Food and Drug Administration had said that ivermectin products registered in the country are used for treatment of external parasites such as head lice and skin conditions such as rosacea.

DOST Secretary Fortunato dela Peña said they are in the process of revising their protocols before they could start the clinical trials.

“Hopefully dahil pangalawang postpone na ito, November 15 ay maumpisahan na natin. Maraming lugar ang pagdadausan nito. Hindi naman ito kamukha ng bakuna, mahaba ang intervention,” dela Peña said.

“Hopefully, by the end of the year, makapagbigay kami ng first report (we can submit a first report),” added dela Peña.

Earlier in April, the DOST had said it will conduct trials to determine if ivermectin can be used to treat COVID-19.

However, ivermectin maker Merck has said that there is no scientific basis for a potential therapeutic effect [from ivermectin] against COVID-19 from pre-clinical studies.

“There was no meaningful evidence for clinical activity or clinical efficacy in patients.”

The Department of Health has said assessment of newer evidence on ivermectin showed that it is still not recommended for COVID-19 treatment. It added that ivermectin is not approved for treatment of any viral infection.

The US FDA has warned against using ivermectin to treat patients infected with COVID-19.