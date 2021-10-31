Marcos vows to turn Philippines into logistics hub

Presidential aspirant and Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) standard-bearer Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr, has slammed the economic downturn in Philippines and has vowed to turn it into Asia’s logistic hub.

Marcos said he was working on a plan to modernize the country’s existing seaports, airports, and railways and increase their accessibility to other gateways.

He said such investment will boost the nation’s import and export capacity and afford opportunities for local industries to recover.

Marcos said that the country’s strategic location in the Pacific (region) is an advantage that needs to be leveraged.

The pledge came as United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) has said in its report that there is an uneven rate of recovery in global trade among nations. It said that small economies and poor countries in the world are falling behind against developed ones which are are posting double-digit growth rates.

UNCTAD has forecast that the value of global trade for 2021 will be 20 percent to 28 percent higher than 2019 and 2020.

Marcos also cited the popularity of e-commerce platforms among Filipinos as the need to enhance country’s logistics capability.

He termed prevention of port congestion and reduction of shipping costs as a priority.