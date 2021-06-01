Ex-Miss Universe Catriona Gray seeks role in action movies

Former Miss Universe Catriona Gray said she is looking forward to a role in action movies, even though she has not acted in any film so far.

Noting that she was open to film acting opportunities, she said her preference would be more towards acting in an action movie because she is a black belt in karate from a young age.

Expressing hope of displaying her karate moves in a fight scene in such films with different people, she told media – during the launch of her latest single “Raise Your Flag” on June – that she was not picky about the movie role as it would be a learning experience for her as a newcomer.

To a question about the likelihood of being paired in films with real-life boyfriend Sam Milby on screen, the Australian-Filipino beauty queen said she was open to it, but preferred keeping relationships private.

Meanwhile, Catriona — who is now on vacation with her parents in Australia — has just released her own version of the rousing hymn “Raise Your Flag” which magnifies the song’s uplifting message beyond the world of pageantry.

Catriona said the present is the perfect time to release “R.Y.F” single — which was originally scheduled for 2020, — because its theme is more significant than ever amidst today’s trials in its relevant message that highlights the courage to raise our voices for the collective benefit of others.

She said her music video as “a reflection of what the song is about for me.” Raise Your Flag is a 2019 single written by Trisha Denise and ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo, to encourage people who are feeling lost or disheartened. The song originally recorded by KZ Tandingan with a rap verse written and performed by Kritiko.