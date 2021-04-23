News

Japanese man nabbed for defrauding 35 women he dated at the same time

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 1 hour ago

A Japanese man has been arrested for dating 35 women at the same time to receive gifts from them on his fake birthdays.

Takashi Miyagawa, 39, was held by authorities for tricking his lovers that he is serious about them.

According to the police, Miyagawa’s birthday is on November 13. However, he lies about his birthdate so he can defraud his victims.

The part-time worker, who hails from Kansai Region in southern Japan, reportedly amassed 100,000 Japanese Yen (Dhs3,406) worth of birthday presents, clothes, and cash.

Local reports said Miyagawa met his victims while working for a marketing company where he sold hydrogen water showerheads.

Miyagawa targeted single women, beginning relationships by telling them that he intends to get married at some point soon.

He also managed to sell some of the shower devices that he sells to his girlfriends.

Eventually, the women learned about Miyagawa’s deception and teamed up to report him to authorities.

The police said that they are expecting more victims of the Japanese Romeo will come forward in the future.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Humans can pass COVID-19 to their pets – experts warn

3 hours ago

KNOW THE LAW: Dh50,000 fine, jail term awaits employers who hire domestic workers illegally

2 days ago

Murder of Kuwaiti woman during Ramadan triggers public uproar

2 days ago

WATCH: Rapper Akon pledges support for UAE’s 100 Million Meals

2 days ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button