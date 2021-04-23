Japanese man nabbed for defrauding 35 women he dated at the same time

A Japanese man has been arrested for dating 35 women at the same time to receive gifts from them on his fake birthdays.

Takashi Miyagawa, 39, was held by authorities for tricking his lovers that he is serious about them.

According to the police, Miyagawa’s birthday is on November 13. However, he lies about his birthdate so he can defraud his victims.

The part-time worker, who hails from Kansai Region in southern Japan, reportedly amassed 100,000 Japanese Yen (Dhs3,406) worth of birthday presents, clothes, and cash.

Local reports said Miyagawa met his victims while working for a marketing company where he sold hydrogen water showerheads.

Miyagawa targeted single women, beginning relationships by telling them that he intends to get married at some point soon.

He also managed to sell some of the shower devices that he sells to his girlfriends.

Eventually, the women learned about Miyagawa’s deception and teamed up to report him to authorities.

The police said that they are expecting more victims of the Japanese Romeo will come forward in the future.