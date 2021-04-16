News

Two Miss Universe bets test positive for COVID-19

A month before the 69th Miss Universe competition, two candidates of the prestigious beauty pageant have tested positive for COVID-19.

Adline Castelino of India and Alina Akselrad of Argentina made their announcement on their social media accounts.

Messages of support poured on the social media accounts of the two candidates.

Castelino told her followers that she is now in quarantine and has taken the necessary steps to be safe from the virus.

“Taking the necessary precautions to get better,” she said. “If you have come in contact with me in the past week, I urge you all to please get yourself tested.”

She also urges everyone to stay safe and protect themselves from the virus. “I will fight my way through this. Until then, I request you all to wear your masks and follow government protocols,” Castelino posted.

The Spanish beauty queen on the other hand said she might have gotten it from a man at the supermarket, as he was “coughing and his mask was wrong, with his nose out.”

“God will take care of me and allow me to get out of this, and with more force than ever,” she said.

Philippine bet Rabiya Mateo, arrived in Florida, ahead of the Miss Universe pageant on May 16 (May 17 in Manila).

