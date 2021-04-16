News

Man nabbed in PH after using cash assistance to buy shabu

A Quezon City resident who was nabbed for drug possession in Old Balara admitted to have spent a fraction of the Php4,000-worth ECQ ‘ayuda’ he received to buy the narcotics.

He was initially apprehended for breaking the curfew and not wearing a face mask, local reports said.

After some barangay officials escorted him back to his home, he later returned to the area where he was caught.

It was later found out that he retrieved a sachet of methamphetamine, also known as shabu in the Philippines.

Authorities found a packet of shabu worth Php150 from his pocket.

He was turned over to the police for custody. (RA)

