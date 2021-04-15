News

Man in Sharjah saved from death row as per request of victim’s family

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 7 hours ago

A man convicted of killing his flatmate was saved from death row, as per the request of the victim’s family.

The family, according to a report of The National, refused to provide an explanation as to what prompted them to drop the case,

Court records showed that the Indian national slit the throat of his flatmate almost 10 years ago following a heated argument in their apartment in the Al Nahda district in Sharjah. They were drunk when the fight broke out.

The victim was reportedly holding the knife, but the man was able to grab it and slit his throat afterwards.

The man also stabbed another flatmate during the skirmish in 2011.

The Sharjah Criminal Court found the man guilty and convicted him of premeditated murder and attempted murder.

The man was recently freed, but he was immediately deported

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

English-based AstraZeneca has developed the vaccine with scientists at Oxford University.(AP: Ted S Warren)

FDA recommends to DOH to continue using AstraZeneca vaccines

4 hours ago

‘Ill-timed’: Ex-VP Binay hits DENR project anew on ‘dolomite beach’

7 hours ago

Duterte ‘privately’ dealing with the West Philippine Sea issue with China — Palace

7 hours ago

DOH: Over 162,000 Filipinos receive complete doses of COVID-19 vaccines

1 day ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button