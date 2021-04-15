Man in Sharjah saved from death row as per request of victim’s family

A man convicted of killing his flatmate was saved from death row, as per the request of the victim’s family.

The family, according to a report of The National, refused to provide an explanation as to what prompted them to drop the case,

Court records showed that the Indian national slit the throat of his flatmate almost 10 years ago following a heated argument in their apartment in the Al Nahda district in Sharjah. They were drunk when the fight broke out.

The victim was reportedly holding the knife, but the man was able to grab it and slit his throat afterwards.

The man also stabbed another flatmate during the skirmish in 2011.

The Sharjah Criminal Court found the man guilty and convicted him of premeditated murder and attempted murder.

The man was recently freed, but he was immediately deported