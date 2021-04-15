FDA recommends to DOH to continue using AstraZeneca vaccines

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recommended to the Department of Health (DOH) to continue using the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines in its vaccination program.

FDA Director-General Eric Domingo said in a virtual briefing that the World Health Organization, the country’s vaccine experts panel, and the adverse events committee maintained that the vaccine’s benefit outweighs the risks.

“So sumulat ako kanina kay Secretary Duque para sabihin sa kanya, i-reiterate the benefit outweighs the risk and that we should continue using the vaccine para sa ating vaccination program,” Domingo said.

“Tamang tama naman, padating pa lang yung next vaccine natin, siguro mga two to three weeks, so yung mga nabigyan dati, matutuloy naman yung kanilang second dose,” he added.

The DOH has suspended the use of AstraZeneca vaccines to people 60 years old and below over concerns on blood clot risks.

Denmark is the first country to completely remove the vaccine from its program over potential risks.