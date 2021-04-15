News

Duterte ‘privately’ dealing with the West Philippine Sea issue with China — Palace

Malacañang said President Rodrigo Duterte is “privately” dealing with the West Philippine Sea incursion of China, asserting that diplomatic efforts do not have to be always made public.

The statement comes following reports that over 240 Chinese maritime militia vessels remain in the West Philippine Sea.

“Ang larangan ng diplomasya, isang exception to freedom of information,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said.

“Kung ano man ang ginagawa ng Presidente, hayaan nating gawin niya iyon sa isang pribadong pamamaraan dahil hindi naman po dapat inaanunsyo sa publiko ang mga diplomatic initiatives o hakbang na ginagawa ng Pangulo,” he added.

Roque also reiterated that the stand of Duterte is to resolve the matter in a diplomatic manner.

“So let’s leave the President to his own devices. Napakita naman po niya na so far, in the past five years of his administration, we have moved from an antagonist with China to a position of friendship,” Roque said.

“Malaki naman po ang mapapakinabang natin ngayong nakakapagusap tayo ng bansang Tsina,” he insisted.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has summoned Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian over the continuing presence of Chinese vessels in the Julian Felipe Reef in the West Philippine Sea.

The DFA cites its displeasure over the illegal lingering presence of Chinese vessels in the area.

In a statement, DFA Acting Undersecretary Elizabeth Buensuceso has informed Ambassador Huang that Julian Felipe Reef lies within the Exclusive Economic Zone of the Philippines.

“The continuing presence of Chinese vessels around the Reef is a source of regional tension,” it added in a statement.

The DFA also reminded the Chinese Embassy of proper decorum and manners in the conduct of duties as guests of the Philippines.

“Both sides agreed to lower the tensions and handle the issue diplomatically. We have yet to see complete removal of ships,” the DFA said in a statement.

