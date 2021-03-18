News

PAL flights from Saudi to be re-routed to Cebu on March 19

Photo of Mark Nituma Mark Nituma23 mins ago

Philippine Airlines (PAL) on Wednesday announced that its flights from Dammam and Riyadh on March 19 will be re-routed to land at the Mactan Cebu International Airport instead of Manila.

The re-routing came following the quarantine capacity limitations imposed by the Philippine government at the Ninoy Aquino international airport.

“The re-routing to Cebu is necessary to avoid a full cancellation of your flight,” PAL said in a statement.

Here are the flights to be re-routed to Cebu on March 19:

  • PR 5687 on March 19 will depart from Dammam at 04:40 PM and arrive in CEBU at 07:30 AM next day (March 20)
  • PR 5655 originally set for March 18 is now re-set to depart from Riyadh on March 19 at 07:40 PM and arrive in CEBU at 11:30 AM next day (March 20)

PAL operates Manila-Dubai-Manila flights five times weekly (Sun/Wed/Thu/Fri/Sat).

The airline reminded that passengers must undergo a facility-based quarantine while waiting for RT-PCR test administered on day six (6). Day one (1) starts on the day of your arrival.

Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) are still allowed to go back home, despite the new travel restrictions imposed by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID).

Non-OFWs or Filipinos who are currently abroad holding tourist visas, visit visas, or other forms of visas, as well as foreign nationals, are temporarily not allowed to enter the Philippines until April 19.

 

Photo of Mark Nituma Mark Nituma23 mins ago
Photo of Mark Nituma

Mark Nituma

Mark is the editorial director of TFT and is currently based in its Manila headquarters. Upon graduating from UP Diliman in 2010, he joined the internationally-awarded TV magazine show Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho as a researcher. Nearly a year later, he became one of its segment producers. In a span of five years with GMA7, he was able to travel not only the Philippines’ most beautiful spots but also the country’s least visited places—from some of the war-torn areas of Mindanao to impoverished parts of Luzon and Visayas—capturing a closer look at life in these communities. Mark also worked with various TV programs and specials such as Philippine Treasure and Reel Time. After his five-year stint in the media network, he flew to Dubai in 2016 to start his career as a journalist/reporter for The Filipino Times. Got story pitches? Send Mark an email at [email protected] or drop him a line on facebook.com/mark.nituma.

Related Articles

PH to sign deal with one-shot Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine

52 mins ago

Roque denies he’s quarantined at luxury hotel 

57 mins ago

FDA: AstraZeneca assures COVID-19 vaccines are safe 

1 hour ago

TEST OF RESILIENCE: Filipina CEO in the UAE shares experience of overcoming gender discrimination in workplace

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button