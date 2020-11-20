News

Roque: No chance for harmonious ties between Robredo, Duterte

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque believes that a harmonious relationship between the two top leaders of the country is unlikely.

Roque claimed that Robredo was out to discredit the government typhoon efforts.

“Siguro hindi na po,” Roque said when asked about a possible reconciliation and unity between the two leaders.

“Binigyan na ng dalawang pagkakataon ng Presidente si VP Leni… Talagang VP Leni listened to her advisers and decided to become opposition, if not, obstructionist. Dalawang taon na lang, siguro ganyan na talaga ‘yan,” Roque said in a media briefing.

Duterte first appointed Robredo as housing secretary in 2016 and was later on fired from the cabinet.

The Vice President then took on the role as drug czar, but was also removed from post weeks after her appointment.

Roque admitted that the President was pissed off when Filipino Twitter users made the #NasaanAngPangulo hashtag trend.

Although without evidence, Roque said that it was Robredo’s daughters who initiated the call. He even presented screenshots of the online posts of Robredo’s daughters during a televised press briefing Thursday.

The online posts spoke about somebody was still sleep. But these did not contain the trending hashtag #NasaanAngPangulo that has drawn the President’s ire.

