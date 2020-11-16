Duterte OKs active hazard pay for COVID-19 frontliners

President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday has signed administrative orders offering COVID-19 special risk allowance (SRA) grants to private and public health workers who are directly in contact with COVID-19 patients.

Under administrative Order No. 35, the grant of active hazard duty pay to health workers serving in the frontlines will be authorized during the state of national emergency.

Meanwhile, in administrative order No. 36, “National government agencies, government-owned or -controlled corporations and local government units are hereby authorized to grant Covid-19 SRA not exceeding PHP5,000 per month to public and private HWs who directly cater to or are in contact with Covid-19 patients.”

The SRA will be on top of any hazard pay, hazardous duty pay, hazard allowance, or other similar benefits under existing laws, issuances, rules and regulations, and shall be exempt from income tax.

The grant of COVID-19 SRA will be pro-rated based on the number of days that the public and private health workers physically report for work in a month as certified by the head of the hospital, laboratory, or medical and quarantine facility or his or her authorized representative reckoned from Sept. 15 to until Dec. 19.

The fund for this will come from the PHP13.5 billion appropriated under Section 10 (a) of Republic Act 11494 or the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act (Bayanihan 2).